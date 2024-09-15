Twitter
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Know date, puja timings, history, significance of this festival

The rituals observed during Vishwakarma Puja are designed to honor the divine craftsman and ensure a prosperous year ahead.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Know date, puja timings, history, significance of this festival
Vishwakarma Puja, celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Day, honors Lord Vishwakarma, the revered divine architect and craftsman in Hinduism. This festival holds deep significance for professionals such as artisans, engineers, architects, mechanics, and factory workers. It’s a day dedicated to seeking blessings for improved prospects, safe working conditions, and enhanced prosperity in various fields. Let’s explore Vishwakarma Puja 2024, including its date, timing, and significance.

Vishwakarma Puja 2024 Date and Timings

In 2024, Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on Monday, September 16. This date falls between September 16 and 18, marking the end of the Indian month of Bhado. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for performing the puja begins at 7:53 PM on September 16. Devotees should plan their ceremonies around this time to align with the festival’s spiritual significance.

History and Significance

Vishwakarma Puja is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect known for creating the heavens, various mythological structures, and other divine artifacts as described in Hindu texts. This festival is crucial for those involved in professions reliant on tools and machinery. Celebrating Vishwakarma Puja allows individuals to show gratitude for their skills and to seek blessings for growth and prosperity in their careers. Worshiping Lord Vishwakarma on this day is believed to ensure the efficient operation of tools and machinery, thereby enhancing productivity and success.

Rituals of Vishwakarma Puja

The rituals observed during Vishwakarma Puja are designed to honor the divine craftsman and ensure a prosperous year ahead. Devotees start by taking a holy bath in the morning to cleanse themselves. They then visit their workplaces to perform the puja, even though it is often a holiday. The focus is on praying for the tools and machines critical to their work, which are offered flowers, akshat (sacred rice), and sweets. Lighting a diya (oil lamp) is also a key part of the ritual. Setting up an idol of Lord Vishwakarma at the workplace, along with cleaning the area, helps in attracting good fortune and ensuring a productive work environment.

