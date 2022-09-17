Search icon
Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook Status and Greetings

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2022: Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the day Lord Vishwakarma came into being which is Kanya Sankranti day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

On September, 17 every year, Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura. 

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect. In the Rig Veda, He is known as the creator of the world, the science of mechanics and architecture.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the day Lord Vishwakarma came into being which is Kanya Sankranti day (a day when the Sun migrates to the Kanya Rashi/Virgo). This year also, devotees shall celebrate the festival on September 17.

As per legend, he built the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna ruled and also the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas. Lord Vishwakarma is also known as the creator of many magnificent weapons for the Gods.

The statue of Lord Vishwakarma is installed at the workplace. Some people worship their machinery as a personification of Lord Vishwakarma. In many places, Yajna is also organised to celebrate the day. 

Lord Vishwakarma is the divine crafts man, sculptor, architect & engineer of the Gods and also the creator of the Universe.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

The creator of machine and tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Puja.

Wishing All of You a Very Happy Vishwakarma Pooja
Jai jai shri Vishwakarma bhagwana
Jai jai shri vishweshwar krupa nidhaana
Happy Vishwakarma day 2 you !!!

Jai jai shri Bhuvna Vishwakarma
Krupa kare shri Gurudev Sudharma
Shriv Aru Vishwakarma mahi
Vigyaani kahe antar nahi
Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti !!

Vishwakarma ki jyoti se noor miltahaisbke
dilon ko surur milta hai,
jobhi Naam Leta hai Vishwakarma Ka
kuch na kuch zarror milta hai
Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

