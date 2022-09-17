Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook Status and Greetings

File photo

On September, 17 every year, Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect. In the Rig Veda, He is known as the creator of the world, the science of mechanics and architecture.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the day Lord Vishwakarma came into being which is Kanya Sankranti day (a day when the Sun migrates to the Kanya Rashi/Virgo). This year also, devotees shall celebrate the festival on September 17.

As per legend, he built the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna ruled and also the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas. Lord Vishwakarma is also known as the creator of many magnificent weapons for the Gods.

The statue of Lord Vishwakarma is installed at the workplace. Some people worship their machinery as a personification of Lord Vishwakarma. In many places, Yajna is also organised to celebrate the day.

Lord Vishwakarma is the divine crafts man, sculptor, architect & engineer of the Gods and also the creator of the Universe.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages

The creator of machine and tools is known to all, let’s pray & say loudly “sri sri Vishwakarma Baba ki jai” Wish you a happy celebration of Vishwakarma Puja.

Wishing All of You a Very Happy Vishwakarma Pooja

Jai jai shri Vishwakarma bhagwana

Jai jai shri vishweshwar krupa nidhaana

Happy Vishwakarma day 2 you !!!

Jai jai shri Bhuvna Vishwakarma

Krupa kare shri Gurudev Sudharma

Shriv Aru Vishwakarma mahi

Vigyaani kahe antar nahi

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti !!

Vishwakarma ki jyoti se noor miltahaisbke

dilon ko surur milta hai,

jobhi Naam Leta hai Vishwakarma Ka

kuch na kuch zarror milta hai

Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.