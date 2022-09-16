Search icon
Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

This Vishwakarma puja, send unique Vishwakarma wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to wish and greet your family and friends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Vishwakarma puja

Vishwakarma Puja is just around the corner, it is celebrated to mark the birthday of god Vishwakarma who is the son of Lord Brahma. He is known as the divine architect. According to Hindu mythology, he built towns and palaces such as Golden Lanka, Hastinapur, Indraprastha, Dwarka, and Alkapuri. 

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to honour Lord Vishwakarma

Vishwakarma Puja is all set to be celebrated on September 17, on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma puja is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, Assam, and Jharkhand. On this day devotees organize puja in their homes and workplace and seek blessings for their success and prosperity in life. Devotees also worship the machines and their vehicles. 

On this special day, send unique Vishwakarma wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages to wish and greet your family and friends.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: quotes

  • May Lord Vishwakarma Puja bless you with everything you desire and dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022!
  • Let us offer our prayers to the one who created machines and tools. Pray and say aloud, “Sri Vishwakarma Baba ki Jai.” Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!
  • May you be blessed with skills and creativity on this auspicious day. To all of my friends, I wish you a happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.
  • Let us remember and honor the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja by praying to him from the bottom of our hearts. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to everyone!
  • May Lord Vishwakarma, the deity of all craftsmen and architects, bestow his virtue and goodwill upon you. Wishing you a great Vishwakarma Puja!

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: WhatsApp messages

  • On the birth anniversary of the divine architect Lord Vishwakarma. Wishing you all a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja!
  • Sending wishes for prosperity and happiness to everyone. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022!
  • May this Vishwakarma puja bring you everything you want and dream of.
  • May success be with you at every step you take. Have a wonderful day! Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.
  • On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, let us seek Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings for a happy life.

