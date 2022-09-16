Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Vishwakarma puja

Vishwakarma Puja is just around the corner, it is celebrated to mark the birthday of god Vishwakarma who is the son of Lord Brahma. He is known as the divine architect. According to Hindu mythology, he built towns and palaces such as Golden Lanka, Hastinapur, Indraprastha, Dwarka, and Alkapuri.

Vishwakarma Puja is all set to be celebrated on September 17, on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma puja is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, Assam, and Jharkhand. On this day devotees organize puja in their homes and workplace and seek blessings for their success and prosperity in life. Devotees also worship the machines and their vehicles.

May Lord Vishwakarma Puja bless you with everything you desire and dream of. May success accompany you in every step that you take! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022!

Let us offer our prayers to the one who created machines and tools. Pray and say aloud, “Sri Vishwakarma Baba ki Jai.” Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

May you be blessed with skills and creativity on this auspicious day. To all of my friends, I wish you a happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Let us remember and honor the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja by praying to him from the bottom of our hearts. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti to everyone!

May Lord Vishwakarma, the deity of all craftsmen and architects, bestow his virtue and goodwill upon you. Wishing you a great Vishwakarma Puja!

