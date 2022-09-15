Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to honour Lord Vishwakarma

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect. In Rig Veda, he is known as the architect of the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to honour Lord Vishwakarma
File Photo

Every year on September 17, Vishwakarma Puja is predominantly celebrated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, also known as Biswakarm. On this day, devotees perform Vishwakarma puja at their commercial setups, workstations, factories, and offices.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect. In Rig Veda, he is known as the architect of the world with knowledge of the science of mechanics and architecture. 

As per legend, he built the holy city of Dwarka, where Lord Krishna ruled, and also the Maya Sabha of the Pandavas. Lord Vishwakarma is also known as the creator of many magnificent weapons for the Gods.

READ | Thousands queue up to pay respects to Queen Lying-in-State, know what it means

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date 

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to honour the day Lord Vishwakarma came into being which is Kanya Sankranti day (a day when the Sun migrates to the Kanya Rashi/Virgo). This year also, devotees shall celebrate the festival on September 17.

The Vishwakarma Puja 2022 Shubh Muhurat is at 7:36 am this year. 

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Significance

On September 17 every year, devotees organise a puja at their factories and industrial areas. On this day, factory and shop owners conduct puja to seek blessing for excellence in their field. All the electronic devices are worshipped on this day. 

READ | MHT CET 2022 PCM, PCB Result releasing SOON at cetcell.mahacet.org

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi 

The statue of Lord Vishwakarma is installed at the workplace. Some people worship their machinery as a personification of Lord Vishwakarma. In many places, Yajna is also organised to celebrate the day. 

How do people celebrate Vishwakarma Puja?

People usually have a bath before the puja. After remembering Lord Vishnu in their mind, they keep Lord Vishwakarma’s statue or portrait on a platform. As part of the tradition, a flower is taken in the right hand. Following this, an Akshat (holy water) is taken and chants are recited. Sprinkle the Akshat all around the room and leave the flower in the water. 
People tie a Raksha Sutra or the holy thread on their right hand and remember Lord Vishwakarma. After the puja, offer water, the flower, and sweets to the machinery. Carry out the Yajna to complete the Puja. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.