Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Every year on September 17, Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Vishwakarma, the architect. In Rig Veda, he is known as the architect of the world with knowledge of the science of mechanics and architecture.

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura.

Vishwakarma Puja Muhurat Time:

First Shubh Muhurta – 07:39 am to 09:11 am

Second Shubh Muhurta – 01:48 pm to 03:20 pm

Third auspicious time – 03:20 pm to 04:52 pm

Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti moment:

The Puja Muhurat is at 7:36 am

Vishwakarma Puja Vidhi:

The statue of Lord Vishwakarma is installed at the workplace. Some people worship their machinery as a personification of Lord Vishwakarma. At many places, Yajna is also organised to celebrate the day.

People usually have a bath before the puja. After remembering Lord Vishnu in their mind, they keep Lord Vishwakarma’s statue or portrait on a platform. As part of the tradition, a flower is taken in the right hand. Following this, an Akshat (holy water) is taken and chants are recited. . Sprinkle the Akshat all around the room and leave the flower in the water.

People tie a Raksha Sutra or the holy thread on their right hand and remember Lord Vishwakarma. After the Puja, offer water, the flower, and sweets to the machinery. Carry out the Yajna to complete the Puja.