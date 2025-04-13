Vishu marks the Mesha Sankranti, the Sun’s transition into Mesha Rashi (Aries), and signals the start of a new astrological cycle.

Vishu 2025: India’s cultural calendar is packed with vibrant festivals, and among them, Vishu holds a special place in the hearts of Malayalis. Observed as the Malayalam New Year, Vishu marks a fresh beginning and is celebrated with deep spiritual and seasonal significance in Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. Here's everything you need to know about Vishu 2025, from its timing to the rituals that make it truly unique.

Vishu 2025: Date and Timings

This year, Vishu falls on Monday, April 14, 2025. According to the Drik Panchang, the ideal time to view the Vishu Kani, an auspicious arrangement meant to be seen first thing in the morning, is 3:30 AM.

Vishu 2025: History

Vishu is steeped in rich mythology and legends. One prominent belief links the festival to Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura, celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Another legend narrates how Surya Dev (the Sun God) resumed his journey towards the east after the demon king Ravana had obstructed it. Vishu, in this context, marks the Sun's return and symbolises the victory of light.

The word Vishu comes from Sanskrit, meaning "equal", symbolising the spring equinox, when day and night are nearly equal in length. Though not always falling on the equinox, the essence of balance and renewal remains central to the celebration.

Vishu 2025: Significance

Vishu marks the Mesha Sankranti, the Sun’s transition into Mesha Rashi (Aries), and signals the start of a new astrological cycle. It is considered an auspicious day to begin ventures, set intentions, and celebrate prosperity. The festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, with prayers and rituals aiming to attract blessings for the year ahead.

Vishu 2025: Celebrations and Rituals

The celebrations of Vishu revolve around several important rituals. The Vishu Kani is the heart of the morning, with a brass vessel (Uruli) arranged the night before, containing rice, fruits, flowers (Konna), coins, a mirror, holy books, and a lamp (Nilavilakku). This sacred arrangement is placed before an idol or picture of Lord Krishna. Early in the morning, family members wake up with closed eyes and are led to view the Vishu Kani, which is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Following this, verses from the Ramayana are recited to invoke divine blessings. The day also includes Vishu Paddakam, the bursting of firecrackers, which fills the air with joy.

The highlight of the day is the Vishu Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, featuring a variety of dishes like Aviyal, Thoran, Rasam, Pachadi, and Payasam. As part of the cultural tradition, Vishu Kaineettam involves elders gifting money or tokens to younger family members as a blessing of prosperity for the year ahead.

