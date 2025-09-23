Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk

Visceral fat, or hidden fat, surrounds vital organs and increases disease risk. While diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management help reduce it.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk
Fats are of different kinds; Not all fats are the same. While some sits under the skin and is mostly harmless, visceral fat, also called hidden fat, is different. Located deep inside the abdominal cavity, it wraps around vital organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines, making it far more dangerous than regular fat. People can have visceral fat even if they appear slim, which is why it’s often called 'hidden fat.'

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bilal Thangal T M, the medical lead at NURA – AI Health Screening Centre, explains that excess visceral fat raises the risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and certain types of cancer.

Signs you might have Visceral Fat

1. Body Shape

People with an apple-shaped body, where fat accumulates around the belly, are more likely to have visceral fat than those with fat concentrated on the hips and thighs (pear-shaped).

2. Waist Circumference

A larger waist is a strong indicator of visceral fat. Health professionals often use waist measurements as a simple way to assess risk.

3. Waist-to-Hip Ratio

A waist-to-hip ratio of 0.9 or higher in men and 0.85 or higher in women suggests more abdominal fat and a higher chance of visceral fat.

4. Hard Belly

Firm, potbelly fat around the abdomen—rather than soft or flabby fat—may indicate visceral fat. This can happen even if your arms and legs look slim.

5. Elevated Triglycerides or Low HDL

Low HDL or good cholesterol levels are often linked to visceral fat and should be monitored during routine checkups.

6. Fatty Liver Detected on Ultrasound

Visceral fat often affects liver health. Ultrasound scans showing fatty liver changes may point to deeper abdominal fat accumulation.

7. High Blood Sugar or Insulin Resistance

Visceral fat impacts hormones and metabolism. High fasting glucose or insulin resistance increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular complications.

Studies have also shown that waist sizes above 34 inches are associated with higher risks of diabetes, hypertension, and some cancers, further underlining the dangers of visceral fat.

ALSO READ: Weight Loss Tips: Drink these 7 herbal drinks before going to bed at night, belly fat will melt like ice

How to reduce Visceral fat

The good news is that visceral fat can be managed with lifestyle changes. Dr Thangal recommends the following strategies:

1. Balanced Diet

Eat fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains. Limit processed foods, added sugars, sodas, and alcohol.

2. Stay Physically Active

Incorporate daily movement by walking instead of driving short distances, taking stairs instead of elevators, and include regular workouts like cardio and strength training.

3. Stress Management

Chronic stress increases cortisol levels, which promotes fat storage around organs. Practices like yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and spending time outdoors can help reduce stress naturally.

4. Prioritise Sleep

Poor or insufficient sleep disrupts hunger hormones and raises cortisol, which can increase visceral fat. A consistent sleep schedule supports metabolism and fat reduction.

ALSO READ: 5-20-30 rule to lose belly fat: Know benefits, risks and a step-by-step guide

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
