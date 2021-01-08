Virtual consultation, focus on e-pharmacies: Health trends that are set to dominate 2021

Amid the challenges of 2020 and the struggle of surviving with the virus while adopting the new normal, the one thing that most people realised is that health is wealth. And of all the things that 2020 has taught us, there's no denying that health became a priority in everyone's life.

From taking immunity boosters to indulging oneself in online fitness classes, citizens across the globe gave personal health and fitness the attention it so rightly deserves, because like it is said, a healthy body and a fit mind can do wonders, unlike an unfit one!

So, one can say that after being hit with one of the most dangerous health scares humanity has ever seen and still somehow managing to deal and come to terms with it, there certainly are a few things that should be taken into consideration in 2021 in terms of health trends that will dominate people's lives through the year.

So, in order to curate a comprehensive list of the health trends that will dominate 2021, DNA got in touch with Dr Roy Patankar, Director and Gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, who helped us pen a few pointers.

Take a look:

Virtual consultations

There was a revolutionary change seen during the pandemic.

Pre-consultation and super-speciality consultation became extremely popular during the Covid-19 outbreak when people were advised to stay home in order to stay safe. Virtual consultation allowed one to get a medical opinion without visiting the specialist in person. So, there were no location boundaries.

Virtual consultation is basically a video conference between a doctor and a patient from the comfort of their respective homes. And in 2021, we see this trend continuing where a patient will connect with the concerned specialist/doctor via video conferencing.

Insurance penetration will increase

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), 2021 will see high-value policies being sold. Also, insurance penetration in both health and life would increase with the increasing awareness about the importance of health among the public.

Digital e-health campaigns, teleconsultations will remain some of the touchpoints this year.

Increased focus on e-pharmacy and e-lab

A large number of patients ordered medications at home as they feared getting infected by the coronavirus. Ordering online helped them minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

In 2021, we see this trend continuing where more and more patients opt for home collection of blood tests and samples and order medicines online.

Health records on cloud

Since visiting a doctor is now limited, most patients prefer all their health data to be accessible on the cloud so that even if in future they are travelling or need to revisit a medical record, they don't have to flip through papers or fear that they might have lost it.

Data on the cloud will especially be helpful for those patients who are always on the go or need to frequently travel between cities or countries for treatment.