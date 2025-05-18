Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. During the visit, the couple were spotted holding a special digital ring which sparked curiosity among fans. Let's find out what exactly it was.

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12 via an Instagram post and a day after announcing his retirement star India batter reached Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma to seek the blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.

The couple are known to be followers of Swami Premanand Maharaj and have been seen in Vrindavan often.

During their visit, Kohli and his wife were seen holding a small device, sparking curiosity among online users. Many speculated it was a unique digital ring.

What Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were holding in their hands while visiting Premanand Maharaj?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted holding a 'Jaap' counting machine which is an electronic device used to count chants or mantra repetitions. This modern tool, worn on the finger, helps track devotional recitations and is a contemporary alternative to traditional prayer beads. Some still use traditional beads, however, many devotees now use the Japa machine for its convenience. The device, powered by a battery, is designed for spiritual use.

Japa, a meditative practice in various religions, involves repetitive chanting of a mantra or divine name to foster spiritual growth. It's believed to help control the mind, eliminate negative thoughts, and promote inner peace.

The star India batter, according to his teammates, chants 'Om Namah Shivay' before each ball, as reprted by BollywoodShaadis.com. This practice aids him in maintaining mental clarity. Therefore, it is speculated that he uses his Japa machine to chant the same mantra.

When did Virat Kohli moved to spirituality?

After his marriage to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has embraced a more spiritual lifestyle. In 2016, he jokingly dismissed the idea of prayer during a press conference. However, a shift became apparent after his marriage, with the couple frequently visiting temples and ashrams, including their recent visit with children Vamika and Akaay.

Meanwhile, Virat's decision to retire from Tests came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month's five-match Test series against England.

In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).