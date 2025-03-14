The haircut features a clean razor fade with the hair on the sides and back trimmed close to the skin, seamlessly blending into his stylish top.

Virat Kohli surprised fans with a fresh and stylish haircut just in time for Holi 2025. The Indian cricketer, known for his impeccable fashion sense, debuted his new look on March 13, leaving fans in awe. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share pictures of Virat’s sharp makeover, captioning the post, "The GOAT energy! Fresh snip for one and only Virat Kohli... looking razor sharp!"

The haircut features a clean razor fade with the hair on the sides and back trimmed close to the skin, seamlessly blending into his stylish top. Completing the look, Kohli maintained his signature moustache and well-groomed beard, accentuating his sharp jawline. His latest hairstyle has once again set grooming goals for men, proving that he is not just a cricket icon but also a trendsetter.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, calling him "the most handsome person" and "King Kohli." One admirer from Pakistan wrote, "King Kohli, love from Pakistan," while another remarked, "He doesn’t have an aura. He is aura himself." Some fans even compared his charisma to Bollywood actors, stating, "King Kohli eats 100x >>>> Bollywood actors." The post was also filled with fire emojis, showcasing the excitement around his look.

This isn’t the first time Virat Kohli has stunned fans with a fresh haircut. Before the IPL 2024 season, he sported a modern mullet crafted by Aalim Hakim, earning praise for his bold style. Similarly, in August 2022, ahead of the Asia Cup, and on his 35th birthday in November 2023, he opted for trendy hairstyles that quickly became fan favourites.

