Virat Kohli’s nutritionist reveals top 5 post-workout foods for fast muscle recovery

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli’s nutritionist reveals 5 best post-workout foods for muscle recovery: eggs, bananas, paneer, sweet potato, and curd. These nutrient-rich foods provide protein, carbs, and healthy fats, helping repair muscles, reduce soreness, and boost energy for better performance.
Virat Kohli is known not only for his exceptional cricketing skills but also for his remarkable fitness and disciplined lifestyle. A key part of his success comes from his diet, which is carefully designed by his nutritionist to support peak performance and faster recovery. Post-workout meals are especially important, as they help in muscle repair, replenish energy, and improve strength. Here are the 5 best foods recommended by Virat Kohli’s nutritionist for post-workout recovery.
Given the fast-paced demands of modern life, hustle culture often encourages people to overlook recovery. However, delaying or skipping post-workout recovery can have serious consequences. From short-term risks such as muscle strain and fatigue to long-term effects including a weakened immune system, chronic inflammation, and persistent pain, neglecting recovery compromises both performance and overall health.
Virat Kohli’s disciplined approach to diet and fitness continues to inspire millions. His nutritionist emphasises that post-workout meals should focus on protein for muscle repair, carbs for energy, and healthy fats for recovery. Including these five foods in your diet can help you recover better, stay stronger, and perform at your best, just like the cricket legend himself.
