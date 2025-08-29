Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Virat Kohli’s nutritionist reveals top 5 post-workout foods for fast muscle recovery

Virat Kohli’s nutritionist reveals 5 best post-workout foods for muscle recovery: eggs, bananas, paneer, sweet potato, and curd. These nutrient-rich foods provide protein, carbs, and healthy fats, helping repair muscles, reduce soreness, and boost energy for better performance.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 06:45 PM IST

Virat Kohli’s nutritionist reveals top 5 post-workout foods for fast muscle recovery
Virat Kohli is known not only for his exceptional cricketing skills but also for his remarkable fitness and disciplined lifestyle. A key part of his success comes from his diet, which is carefully designed by his nutritionist to support peak performance and faster recovery. Post-workout meals are especially important, as they help in muscle repair, replenish energy, and improve strength. Here are the 5 best foods recommended by Virat Kohli’s nutritionist for post-workout recovery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5 best foods for a post-workout meal

  • Eggs: Eggs are rich in high-quality protein and amino acids and are one of the best foods for muscle repair. Consuming boiled or scrambled eggs after training helps speed up recovery.
  • Curd (Dahi): Curd is rich in protein and probiotics, which can help muscles recover and keep your digestion and hydration in balance. You can savour at least 200 ml of plain curd with lunch or mid-morning.
  • Paneer: Paneer digests slowly, which allows your muscles to replenish with steady protein through the night. A daily dose of 100 grams of paneer at night, post-workout, can also keep your bones strong.
  • Sweet Potato: Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of complex carbs and antioxidants. Adding up to 100 grams of boiled or roasted sweet potatoes to your diet within 60 minutes post-workout can help muscles rebuild energy and reduce inflammation.
  • Banana: Bananas are packed with potassium and magnesium. Consuming 1 medium banana daily can bring back the essential minerals you lost in sweat while working out. It also helps reduce the risk of cramps and refuels muscle energy.

Given the fast-paced demands of modern life, hustle culture often encourages people to overlook recovery. However, delaying or skipping post-workout recovery can have serious consequences. From short-term risks such as muscle strain and fatigue to long-term effects including a weakened immune system, chronic inflammation, and persistent pain, neglecting recovery compromises both performance and overall health.

Virat Kohli’s disciplined approach to diet and fitness continues to inspire millions. His nutritionist emphasises that post-workout meals should focus on protein for muscle repair, carbs for energy, and healthy fats for recovery. Including these five foods in your diet can help you recover better, stay stronger, and perform at your best, just like the cricket legend himself.

