As Kohli headed out for the Test series against New Zealand, his denim-on-denim attire showcased how to pull off double denim with ease.

Virat Kohli's airport looks never disappoint, and his recent appearance at Mumbai Airport was no exception. Sporting a classic denim-on-denim ensemble, Kohli effortlessly demonstrated how to make a statement with casual travel fashion. The cricketer paired a blue denim shirt with matching jeans, adding a white T-shirt underneath to keep the look fresh and versatile. He completed the outfit with black sunglasses, white sneakers, a statement watch, and a sleek black bag, showing off a laid-back yet stylish vibe.

Fans couldn't help but praise Kohli's OOTD. Comments flooded in on paparazzi posts, with one fan gushing, "Virat Kohli always looks handsome," while another simply stated, "Looking fab!" His look proved once again that even the simplest pieces can come together for a polished, travel-ready outfit.

Watch

As Kohli headed out for the Test series against New Zealand, his denim-on-denim attire showcased how to pull off double denim with ease. The cricketer’s combination of shades, accessories, and the right mix of casual and cool elevated his look from the usual travel wear. If you're a denim fan looking to upgrade your style, Kohli's airport ensemble is the perfect inspiration.