Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers

Virat Kohli has achieved a new milestone by becoming the first and only Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers

Virat Kohli, the star batter for India, reached a new milestone by being the first and only Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers.

Behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the third most followed athlete on Instagram.

The opening batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is currently playing in the present Indian Premier League (IPL) and is at the top of his game.

Virat had a fantastic IPL 2023 season, scoring 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of over 139 in 14 games. This season, he has two century, six fifties, and a top score of 101*. He now ranks third in the league in terms of runs scored.

Virat has eight hundreds in T20 cricket, including one for India in international play and seven for RCB. In 374 T20 appearances, he has amassed 11,965 runs, which is a strong total.

The RCB batsman leads all players in both runs scored (7263) and hundreds collected (7) in the Indian Premier League's illustrious history. In terms of his international career, he has amassed the most runs in the smallest time frame (4003) and became the batter to reach 12,000 runs the quickest (242 innings). 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.