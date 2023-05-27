Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers

Virat Kohli, the star batter for India, reached a new milestone by being the first and only Indian to reach 250 million Instagram followers.

Behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he is the third most followed athlete on Instagram.

The opening batsman for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is currently playing in the present Indian Premier League (IPL) and is at the top of his game.

Virat had a fantastic IPL 2023 season, scoring 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of over 139 in 14 games. This season, he has two century, six fifties, and a top score of 101*. He now ranks third in the league in terms of runs scored. Virat has eight hundreds in T20 cricket, including one for India in international play and seven for RCB. In 374 T20 appearances, he has amassed 11,965 runs, which is a strong total.

The RCB batsman leads all players in both runs scored (7263) and hundreds collected (7) in the Indian Premier League's illustrious history. In terms of his international career, he has amassed the most runs in the smallest time frame (4003) and became the batter to reach 12,000 runs the quickest (242 innings).