Viral video: Mukesh Ambani sings song to celebrate NMACC success with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, watch

Mukesh Ambani sings song to celebrate NMACC success with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and his family members believe in enjoying the special moments of their lives like birthdays, marriages, festivals, etc. The Ambani family hosted a grand party on March 31, 2023 when they launched Nita Ambani’s ambitious project the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The grand opening of NMACC in Mumbai was attended by several celebrities from India as well as abroad. The entire Ambani clan ensured that the whole event turned into a memorable affair.

And now, a video of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and other members of Ambani family celebrating the success of NMACC has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nita Ambani can be heard asking, “Okay what shall we sing”, and Mukesh Ambani sings, “Congratulations and celebrations”. While Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was singing the song, two young girls can be seen cutting two large cakes. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani can be seen in the video guiding the two girls. Later, Nita Ambani can be seen feeding the cake to one of the girls.

Watch the viral video here:

The food spread at NMACC

The Ambanis served Gujarati thali to their guests during the NMACC opening event. The authentic Gujarati thali was filled with delicacies, including thepla, shrikhand, ghugra, churma na ladoo, bhakri, etc.