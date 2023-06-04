Viral video: Mukesh Ambani spotted carrying Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya in his arms at Shloka Mehta’s home, watch

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani spotted carrying Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya in his arms at Shloka Mehta’s home

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s family is considered as one of the most influential families in our country and the Ambanis are known for their strong family bond. Mukesh Ambani and his family members always try to celebrate their happiness together and now as Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta have become proud parents of a baby girl the Ambanis gathered together to become the baby girl.

Akash Ambani’s sister Isha Ambani also arrived at Shloka Mehta's home along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, to meet the baby girl. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the loving moment of Mukesh Ambani with Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya.

The photos of Mukesh Ambani with Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya have now gone viral on the social media.

A paparazzo has posted a video featuring Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and his natin (granddaughter), Aadiya. In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen holding Aadiya in his arms.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Aadiya looked beautiful as they sported pink-coloured ensembles. In the video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen wearing a pink-hued striped shirt paired with pants, while Isha Ambani chose a pink-coloured embroidered kurta set. Aadiya was wearing a floral-printed frock.

Meanwhile, newbie father Akash Ambani was also spotted with his two-year-old son, Prithvi Ambani. Akash was seen carrying Prithvi in his arms.