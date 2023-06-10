Viral video: First photo of Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya with grandfather Mukesh Ambani breaks the internet, watch

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s family is known for the strong bonding between family members. It is a well-known fact that Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani always try to celebrate their happiness together. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta became proud parents of a baby girl named Veda few days ago and the whole Ambani clan gathered together to become the baby girl.

Akash Ambani’s sister Isha Ambani, who is married to businessman Anand Piramal, also arrived at Shloka Mehta's home to welcome the new member of the Ambani family. Isha Ambani came to Shloka Mehta’s home along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the loving moment of Mukesh Ambani with Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya.

The photos of Mukesh Ambani with Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya have now gone viral on the social media as it is the first time that Isha Ambani’s daughter was visible to the public.

The videos featuring Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and his natin (granddaughter), Aadiya have gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. In the viral videos, Mukesh Ambani can be seen holding Aadiya in his arms.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Aadiya can be seen in pink-coloured ensembles. Mukesh Ambani is wearing a pink-hued striped shirt paired with pants, while Isha Ambani chose a pink-coloured embroidered kurta set. Aadiya was spotted in a floral-printed frock as they welcomed baby Veda Akash Ambani.