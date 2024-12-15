In the video, the parrot can be seen calmly perched on the balcony railing, appearing to visit Radhika for a special reason.

A heartwarming video of a Pune woman bidding farewell to a parrot has captured the internet’s attention, with viewers deeply moved by the emotional moment. Shared by Radhika, a professional birdwatcher, on Instagram, the video is accompanied by the simple caption "Goodbye Mitthu."

In the video, the parrot can be seen calmly perched on the balcony railing, appearing to visit Radhika for a special reason. As she sits nearby, the two share a tender exchange that resonates deeply with viewers. Radhika, in her caption, explains that she was packing to move houses when the parrot unexpectedly appeared. She reflected on the poignant nature of the encounter, writing, "I never thought I’d see him before moving. It felt so emotional, as if he came to say goodbye. After he left, I sat there thinking, did he somehow know I was leaving this place?"

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked a flood of emotional responses from viewers. Many have expressed their sympathy and admiration, with one user saying, "Mitthu ko saath leke javo na please, they will miss you for sure," one user wrote, while another remarked, “Such moments are painful, heart-touching. It will be very difficult for them to adjust.”