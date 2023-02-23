Search icon
Viral video: Pants made of jute bag costs Rs 60000, netizens react to bizarre fashion

Recently, an Instagram user shared a video of a pair of palazzo pants, which was being sold at the store for Rs.60,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Representational image

Fashion is different for everyone and it should speak about your personality, that's why for somebody what is fashionable and stylish can be weird for other people.

In the olden times, there have been many instances when people used to sell bizarre clothes at exorbitant prices which are neither good to look at. Recently, an Instagram user, Shelmi shared a video of a pair of palazzo pants in a store made of jute bag material. The Palazzo Pant was being sold at the store for Rs.60,000. Yes, you read that right. The price tag does not zoom in to show the user the exact price of their items.

 

The pants seem to be made of a jute material called 'Bori' in Hindi. It has a print on one leg and a black thread on the waist. The design is also not very attractive and it certainly doesn't cost Rs 60,000.

Several users commented on the video saying that the jute material used is available at a much cheaper price than a clothing store. Another user jokingly asked if the palazzo pants belonged to Urfi Javed, a social media star who is known for her outspoken fashion choices.

Last year, luxury label Gucci was selling an umbrella in China for 11,100 yuan (Rs 1.3 lakh). The brands had clarified that the umbrellas are not meant to protect the users from the rain but to protect them from the sun. It is more of a fashion symbol than a utility. A video with the hashtag "The collaboration umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan is not waterproof" has been viewed over 140 million times on Chinese social media platforms.

