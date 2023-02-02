Viral video: Model walks ramp in dress featuring table cloth with food on it, leaves audience in shock

The Copenhagen Fashion Week had a moment that gave shock value to the show. A video from the show has gone viral. As the show concluded, a model stood up from her seat and proceeded to walk the runway. To everyone’s shock, she dragged the tablecloth along with her.

Breaking from the usual closing moments, the designer Nanna gave a unique twist to the runway show. Co-founder Simon Wick’s partner Sarah Dahl, who was sitting alongside the guests on a table with wine-stained linens, candles burning low, and half-eaten plates of food, stood up to close the show. She surprised everyone as she began her walk and took all the dinner utensils with her because the tail of the dress was the tablecloth itself at the Copenhagen Fashion Week On Thursday.

(Di)vision shared the video on their Instagram page with the caption, “‘What are you bringing to the table?” @sarahdahll ‘I am the table’. AW23 ‘Dressed for Disaster’ thank you so much, everyone.” The video shows model Sarah tapping the glass to get everyone’s attention. Then, she stands up, fixes her dress and drags away the tablecloth because it was a part of her dress’ train.

Soon, netizens started putting out their views on the unusual move. One wrote, “A moment!!!.” Another commented, “I LOVE CHAOS. I’m so here for this.” A few users also joked about it. “At your ex’s wedding,” wrote a user. A netizen remarked, “For everyone confused, the answer is surprise/shock value. High fashion is not about wearable clothes, it’s about creating an emotional impact it’s performance art.”