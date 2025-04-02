Sonali shared a video on Instagram showing her transformation into Rihanna.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar were a grand affair, attended by celebrities from around the world. One of the biggest highlights was Rihanna’s stunning look, which caught the attention of many. Inspired by her appearance, a mehendi and makeup artist from Kolhapur, Sonali, went viral for recreating the pop star’s look with impressive accuracy.

Sonali shared a video on Instagram showing her transformation into Rihanna. The singer had worn a pink hooded dress with a sky-blue scarf, and Sonali perfectly matched the makeup. From shaping her eyebrows and contouring to applying glittery eyeshadow and picking the right lip shade, she carefully recreated every detail.

The video quickly gained popularity, reaching 12.7 million views and over 6.5 lakh likes. Social media users flooded the comments, praising her makeup skills and creativity. Some admired her talent, while others talked about her engaging content and unique way of speaking.

Sonali is active on social media, often sharing her makeup transformations, which get millions of views. In another viral video, she spoke about people doubting her career after she became a mother of three. However, she proved them wrong by showcasing one of her best makeup looks, which also gained 6.9 million views and lots of support from her followers.

With her growing popularity, Sonali continues to inspire makeup lovers. Her dedication and passion show that talent can shine anywhere with the right effort and creativity.

