The internet is praising a young Mumbai content creator from Mumbai for her creative attempt to recreate actor Kiara Advani's 2025 Met Gala outfit using gift wrapping paper.

A little girl named Gunit Kaur posted a video on Instagram showcasing her recreation of Kiara Advani's Met Gala ensemble. The video has garnered over 20 million views.

The viral clip shows Gunit borrowing some cash from her mother, heading to a nearby shop, and purchasing a golden wrapping sheet. She then creates her own version of Kiara's Met Gala black gown. She even tried to recreate her hair and make-up.

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, made headlines as the first Indian star to walk the Met Gala red carpet with a visible baby bump. Keeping with the concept of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," Kiara boldly represented Indian fashion on the international scene while wearing a gold custom-made dress.

While Gunit’s recreation was more modest, viewers were impressed by her confidence and attention to detail. Her charming touch of humour and delight won hearts across the internet.

The comments section was filled with love and admiration. "The makeup looked amazing! One user said, "What efforts, absolutely amazing!" Another remarked, "I hope you never lose the shine in your eyes."

