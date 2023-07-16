Viral video: Isha Ambani opts for maxi dress as she steps out for dinner date with hubby Anand Piramal

For the casual outing, Isha chose to wear a comfortable printed dress, adorned with full sleeves.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, often attracts attention when she is spotted in Mumbai. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal leaving a restaurant after enjoying a dinner date with friends. The couple appeared happy as they posed for the paparazzi before departing in separate cars.

For the casual outing, Isha chose to wear a comfortable printed maxi dress, adorned with full sleeves. She opted for a natural look, without any makeup, and left her hair down, enhancing Isha's overall style. Anand Piramal was also dressed casually in a blue t-shirt and black pants.

This isn't the first time that Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's moments have gone viral. A few months ago, a romantic video of the couple from the NMACC event made rounds on social media. The video captured Anand Piramal showering affection on Isha Ambani by giving a sweet peck on her hand, leaving her blushing.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 12, 2018. They recently welcomed their twins, Aadiya and Krishna, on November 19, 2022, four years after their marriage.

Both Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have impressive educational backgrounds, having studied in Ivy League colleges. Isha Ambani graduated from Stanford University in the US, while Anand Piramal pursued his MBA at Harvard Business School.

