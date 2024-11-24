Set to the Haryanavi song “Bahu Lage Batase Si,” the bride’s sudden transition from sorrow to celebration took onlookers by surprise.

A bride named Khushi has gone viral for her unique bidaai moment that left everyone surprised. The video shows her in an emotional embrace with her family members, tears streaming down her face during the farewell. Moments later, she shifted gears entirely, wiping her tears and breaking into an energetic dance.

While some women in the background were seen laughing, others stood silently, puzzled by the bride's unexpected reaction.

Khushi, who goes by @dream_girl_khushiii_ on Instagram, boasts over 1.16 lakh followers. Though it’s unclear if the video is from a real wedding or staged for fun, it has captivated social media users, garnering 2.5 crore views, 6.32 lakh likes, and over 2.8 lakh shares.