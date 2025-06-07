It was their synchronised dance performance that set the stage on fire at a sangeet ceremony.

It has been quite some time since the release of the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. People still share videos of dancing to its peppy tune. Just like this video that shows three women soaring temperatures with their energetic moves to the song that was originally picturised on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It was their synchronised dance performance that set the stage on fire at a sangeet ceremony.

In the clip shared on Instagram by ‘mumbaidancers,’ featuring three women dressed in traditional attire, can be seen grooving to the superhit track.

The video was posted a while ago. Since being shared, it has garnered millions of views and thousands of comments.

How social media users reacted

'Awesome Dance,' wrote an Instagram user. 'Sharp moves,' posted another. 'Girl in orange lehenga just killed it,' shared a third. Another user shared, 'Man, you guys are amazing.' Another user commented, 'excellent choreography.'

About the movie

The Telugu blockbuster Pushpa - The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is still making waves on social media.

