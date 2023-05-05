Search icon
Viral Video: Akash Ambani takes his Rs 7.50 crores red Ferrari SF90 for a ride on Mumbai streets, watch

A fan page shared a video of Akash Ambani driving his luxurious red-hued Ferrari SF90 on the streets of Mumbai. In the video, Akash Ambani could be seen sitting in the front seat wearing a white-coloured t-shirt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani is a car enthusiast and has a number of super expensive cars in his collection. Being one of the world's richest families, the Ambani family owns several luxurious cars which they often take out for a ride. Now, a new video is going viral on social media showing Akash Ambani driving his stunning red Ferrari. 

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@akashambani_fc)

Ferrari SF90 is one of the most luxurious cars in the world and is priced at a whopping Rs 7.50 crores. As per reports, only two people in India own this car. The car has a 7.9 kWh Lithium-ion battery for regenerative braking, giving the car 26 km (16 mi) of electric range. 

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Their home is situated in Mumbai and is named Antilia. He is married to Shloka Mehta and has a son named Prithvi Ambani. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are currently expecting their second child.

