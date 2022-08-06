Viral: IAS Athar Khan shares romantic pictures with fiancée Mehreen

Athar Aamir Khan, a Kashmiri IAS officer, is set to get married for the second time. In an Instagram post, he revealed the happy news of his marriage. Dr. Mehreen Qazi is the fiancée of IAS Athar Amir, whose name is Dr. Athar Amir (Dr. Mehreen Qazi).

Fans began praising the couple when they announced their engagement a few months ago. There was a lot of anticipation for their marriage since both are well-known on social media. Photographs from the mehndi ceremony has just come to light. Fans began praising him as soon as the image became public. The date of the wedding has not been made public.

Dr. Mehreen Qazi seems to be wearing a red and green gargle in a recently-surfaced picture. Both of her hands have been mehndi, and she is getting a lot of compliments on her appearance. Zari embroidery may be seen on the outfit she's wearing. The clothing and her hair and make-up complemented her appearance.

When it comes to jewellery, she's sporting a pair of large earrings. Her minimal jewellery has enhanced her appearance. These images are getting a lot of praise from fans. IAS Athar's appearance was understated, yet it was a big hit with fans.

Dr. Mehreen reportedly lives in Srinagar's Lal Bazar. Dr. Mehreen Qazi has an MD in Medicine, according to her LinkedIn page. International Medicine certification and a UK licence are among her qualifications. It's no secret that Dr. Mehreen Qazi is quite active on social media.