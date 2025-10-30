Viral Gen Alpha slang ‘6-7’ named Word of the Year 2025, here's what it really means

The word has become a staple in Gen Alpha parlance, appearing on TikTok, in memes, and in classrooms across the country.

If you recently heard a child say "six-seven" and didn't understand what it meant, you're not alone. Dictionary.com officially declared 67 its word of the year for 2025—and the word choice has already divided generations. The announcement came on October 29th, and it's literally the number 67. Not sixty-six, but "six-seven."

What does '67' mean?

Dictionary.com declared "67" the word of the year for 2025 as Gen Alpha slang takes over the internet, but what does it mean?

The word has become a staple in Gen Alpha parlance, appearing on TikTok, in memes, and in classrooms across the country.

Dictionary.com explained that the trend originated with a song called "Doot-Doot (6 7)" by artist Scrilla. From there, it spread rapidly. Several viral videos featuring basketball players and a child now nicknamed "67 Kid" propelled it into mainstream parlance. The site's press release read, "Within weeks, teachers began posting tips online on how to stop their students from saying 67 all day long."

No one actually agrees on what "67" means. Dictionary.com describes it as "so-so" or "maybe this, maybe that."

But the platform acknowledged that the word's power lies in its ambiguity. "The most striking thing about 67 is that it's impossible to define. It's meaningless, ubiquitous, and meaningless," the statement said. Yet, that very absurdity seems to be the key point. The word connects a generation that speaks in sarcasm, humour, and digital shorthand.

The release further stated, "67 represents how a new word can spread rapidly around the world, as an emerging generation enters the global conversation."

Also read: Delhi-NCR chokes under toxic air: Essential do’s and don’ts to protect your health