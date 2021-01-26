Viral bride Sanjana Rishi shares her story on ditching lehenga for power suit on wedding day

Remember Sanjana Rishi, the viral bride who opted to wear a pantsuit on her wedding day? In September 2020, the entrepreneur by profession became a viral sensation on the Internet for her power-dressing during her wedding with beau Dhruv Mahajan. She wore a powder blue colour power suit and made people gush over her for breaking stereotypes. Now, Sanjana narrated her story to Humans of Bombay and also spoke about living in with Dhruv before tying the knot.

Sanjana stated, "After being in a long-distance relationship with Dhruv for 1.5 years, I moved back to India–not just for us but also to be closer to my family. So, I asked him to move in together & we began hunting for a place. But visiting India & living in India are two different things; Dhruv & I had to lie that we were married to get a place!

Immediately, my relatives asked– 'When will you get married?' The intrusiveness turned into pity– 'Don't worry, you'll get there!' I dreaded going to any wedding, because the first thing anyone asked was, 'When's the wedding?'

Also read Breaking barriers of bridal fashion, desi bride Sanjana Rishi ditches traditional lehenga for pantsuit

Dhruv would say, 'Ignore them' But the pressure men face is nothing compared to what women do. We argued a lot about this – he'd calm me down & say, 'We'll get married when we're ready'.

And that's what we did; we really got to know each other. I discovered that he didn't know how to do laundry & calls all his friends every day! And he realised I wasn't as put together as I am on Insta. Of course, we had fights, but they just made us acknowledge our flaws.

And only after a year of living together, Dhruv proposed. Soon after, Dhruv's friend commented on my social media & I got into an argument with him. Even though his friends are so important to him, Dhruv defended me.

Another time, while we were with his family, I spoke about not judging those who have babies out of wedlock. His family was taken aback. Later, I told him, 'I shouldn't have said it,' & he said, 'I fell in love with you because you say what you feel.'"

Talking about the viral wedding, Sanjana further shared, "And even on our wedding day, I wore a power suit instead of a lehenga, simply because I wanted to. Everyone was surprised, but Dhruv hugged me & whispered, 'You've killed it!'

The next day, I woke up to us trending online; my outfit had gone viral. But the trollers didn't like that; they commented things like– 'Poor groom, he got the attention seeker wife', 'Crazy bride'. But Dhruv & I just had a good laugh!

Honestly, why should 'what the world thinks' matter to us? We're just being 'us'. I keep saying this–marriage isn't about losing ourselves to please each other or others. I'm unabashedly myself, & so is he, that's what makes this, makes us work."

Check out the post below:

Talking about her look, she wore the pantsuit by Gianfranco Ferré pantsuit with a delicately embroidered veil patta. She accessorised her look with an Amristari 'mangtika' completed the bridal styling in a pair of uber-chic beaded juttis.