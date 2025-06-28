After facing backlash, the Italian fashion company Prada admitted that the slippers shown in its 2026 men's fashion show were inspired by India's traditional Kolhapuri slippers.

Popular comedian and actor Virdas is known for sharing his strong opinions on social media. He recently took a swipe at Prada's men's 2026 fashion show held in Milan, sandals similar to Kolhapuri chappals were presented. The footwear sparked online debate for its resemblance to an Indian brand, which reportedly costs $ 1300. However, Prada has not confirmed the price yet.

Talking on X (formerly Twitter), comedian Vir Das said that whoever spends $ 1300 on these slippers should also meet an Indian mother once.

"If you are spending $1300 on Prada's torn Kolhapuri slippers, then that price should also include the fee to meet an Indian mother who comes and beats you with the same slippers." This hilarious post quickly went viral on the internet.

Prada admits

After facing backlash, the Italian fashion company Prada admitted that the slippers shown in its 2026 men's fashion show were inspired by India's traditional Kolhapuri chappals. Brand representative Lorenzo Bertelli told the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce that these designs are inspired by India's centuries-old handicraft tradition, and they fully respect this cultural heritage.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "If only Prada knew about the history of slippers being used as weapons, then she would definitely think before adopting this design." At the same time, another wrote, "I will dip that slipper in cow dung before giving it to aunty." Another reminded, "Mothers do not wear Kolhapuri slippers because they can break. For this, cheap slippers bought from the Sunday market were better." At the same time, another user wrote, "Now that the brand is Prada, will this beating be considered first-class treatment or a five-star experience?"