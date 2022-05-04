Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 today: Worship Lord Ganesh on this auspicious day, check puja vidhi, shubh muhurat

File Photo

Devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a bimonthly fast in honour of their God - one in the waning phase of the moon, the other when the moon waxes. The vrat (upvaas) during the waning phase is called Sankashti/Sankat Hara Chaturthi, and the one during the waxing phase (Shukla Paksha) is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Today, May 4, is the Vinayaka Chaturthi on Vaishakha Chaturthi Shukla Paksha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Timings

The Tithi of Chaturthi will start at 7:32 am on May 4 (today) and will remain in effect till 10:00 am on May 5 (tomorrow).

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Puja, shubh muhurat

Vinayaka Chaturthi puja must be done between 10:58 AM to 1:38 PM today (May 4).

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022: Puja vidhi, mantras

Thoroughly clean the altar with Ganga Jal before the prayers. Light a lamp with sesame/mustard oil or ghee Get ready to meditate (Dhyana) Place an idol of Lord Ganesha where you are praying and offer kumkum (vermillion), haldi (turmeric), chandan (sandalwood), akshat (a mix of raw rice and turmeric), and 21 strands of Durva grass, and while chanting these mantras;

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah (ऊँ गं गणपतये नमः)

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat (Om, Glory to the one who has one tusk and a curved trunk, I bow before you to get blessed by your grace for an illuminated life).

You will also have to perform the Panchopachara Puja

All you need for the Panchopachara puja;

Itra/perfume Red coloured hibiscus flowers or any other flower (Pushpa) Dhoop (Incense) Oil lamp (Deep) Naivedhya (Prasad to offer to Lord Ganesha).

In the end, offer tamboolam consisting of five types of fruits (optional), a whole brown coconut with husk broken into two, bananas, paan and supari, haldi and kumkum, and dakshina (currency notes/coins). Conclude the puja by singing the Ganesh Aarti.