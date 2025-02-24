Vijaya Ekadashi holds immense religious significance as it is believed to grant triumph over obstacles and adversities.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Vijaya Ekadashi is an important Hindu fasting day observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (11th lunar day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. In 2025, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Monday, February 24. This sacred day is associated with seeking victory, success, and spiritual upliftment. According to Hindu beliefs, observing this Ekadashi can remove past karmic burdens and bestow divine blessings.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2025: Date and Time

Vijaya Ekadashi Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Monday, February 24, 2025 Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 01:55 PM on February 23, 2025

01:55 PM on February 23, 2025 Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 01:44 PM on February 24, 2025

01:44 PM on February 24, 2025 Parana (Fast Breaking) Time: 06:50 AM to 09:07 AM on February 25, 2025

06:50 AM to 09:07 AM on February 25, 2025 Dwadashi Tithi Ends (Parana Day): 12:47 PM on February 25, 2025

12:47 PM on February 25, 2025 The fast is broken during the Parana time on Dwadashi Tithi after sunrise.

Significance of Vijaya Ekadashi

Vijaya Ekadashi holds immense religious significance as it is believed to grant triumph over obstacles and adversities. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Rama and his vanara sena observed this Ekadashi before waging war against Ravana in Lanka. Fasting on this day is believed to help devotees overcome challenges, attain success, and purify the soul.

Observing Vijaya Ekadashi is said to bring divine grace, remove sins, and ensure success in personal, professional, and spiritual endeavors. Devotees seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and liberation from past karma.

Rituals of Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat

Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, clean their homes, and make a sankalp (pledge) to observe the fast with sincerity.

Some devotees observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water), while others follow a phalahar vrat (consuming only fruits and milk). Strict observers avoid grains, pulses, rice, onion, garlic, and tamasic foods.

Worshippers offer tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, fruits, and sattvic bhog to Lord Vishnu.

Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama and reading Bhagavad Gita is considered highly auspicious.

Devotees stay awake, chant Lord Vishnu’s mantras, and listen to Ekadashi katha.

The fast is concluded at the prescribed time on Dwadashi Tithi after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Also read: Maha Shivratri 2025: Date, history, significance and celebrations of the Hindu festival