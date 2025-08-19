'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Vidya Balan stuns at Parineetaa re-release event: How simple diet helped actress to make fitness comeback

Vidya Balan was recently seen during Parineetaa re-release event. The actress stunned in a red saree, but what grabbed the attention was her weight loss. Vidya revealed that she lost weight not through exercise but by following an anti-inflammatory diet.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 02:10 PM IST

Vidya Balan, one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed actors, stunned fans with her physical transformation at Parineetaa re-realse event. Draped in a bold red saree, the Bhool Bhulaiya 3 actress looked drop dead gorgeous. But what helped during her weight loss journey? The Bollywood diva revealed that her extra kilos had nothing to do with exercise. Instead, it was a strict anti-inflammatory diet that helped her to weight loss.

Vidya Balan on her weight struggles

Throughout her career, Vidya has often faced difficulty with her weight. In an interview with Galatta India, she admitted that exercise and dieting never really worked for her. “I have dieted and exercised like crazy, and sometimes, I would lose weight, but it would come back,” she shared.

The 46-year-old further revealed that she has not worked out for an entire year. “Everyone has been telling me, ‘Oh my God, you are your slimmest,’ and I have not worked out all year,” Vidya said.

How the anti-inflammatory diet helped

In early 2024, Vidya connected with a nutrition group in Chennai called Amura, who told her that her weight issues were linked to inflammation and not fat. She was advised to follow an anti-inflammatory diet that focused on whole foods and cutting out triggers. The results were quick and effective.

“I am just enjoying myself, and I am feeling healthier than ever,” Vidya shared, while adding that exercise may work for others but this was the right choice for her body.

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to infections or injuries, but chronic inflammation can contribute to weight gain and health issues. An anti-inflammatory diet includes foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, spices like turmeric, and minimal processed foods. This helps reduce inflammation and supports long-term health.

What are anti-inflammatory foods?

Vegetables such as broccoli, kale, bell peppers, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower are some anti-inflammatory foods. Whereas fruits including blueberries, pomegranates, grapes and cherries can also be added.

Non-vegetarians can add salmon, sardines, and anchovies to their diet for nutrients. You can also add nuts such as almonds and other nuts to the diet. Also increase the intake of spices such as turmeric, fenugreek, and cinnamon.



