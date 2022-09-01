Search icon
'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Tomatina Festival returns in Spain, watch video

Six trucks carrying tomatoes drove along the main street at noon, starting the tomato war.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 01:25 PM IST

The "Tomatina" celebration, which returned to Bunol in eastern Spain on Wednesday after a two-year delay due to the epidemic, saw thousands of enthusiasts throw 130 tonnes of overripe tomatoes at one another. Six trucks carrying tomatoes drove along the main street at noon, starting the tomato war. Festival goers flung the sappy missiles and doused one another in red juice for an hour.

La Tomatina, which hosts more than 20,000 visitors each year, is regarded as the largest food festival in the world. It is a celebration that takes place in the Valencian town of Buol when participants battle each other by throwing tomatoes at them.

An unplanned brawl between villagers in 1945 is thought to be where the Tomatina got its start. It was temporarily outlawed in the 1950s, at the height of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship, but it survived to gain popularity throughout Spain in the 1980s, and it continues to this day to draw sizable crowds of foreigners as well as Spaniards.

The festival was too packed when the organisers had to set a limit and start offering tickets over ten years ago.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
 
 

