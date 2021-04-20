Video: Mira Rajput channels her inner Moira Rose from 'Schitt's Creek'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor has become a full-time lifestyle blogger now. She often shares dietary tips, fitness secrets, grooming tips and more. Over her many Instagram 'ask me anything' session, Mira has said that she is a huge fan of the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy in the lead roles. Now to show her more love towards the show, Mira channelled her inner Moira Rose played by Catherine.

Mira took to her Instagram page and shared a reel video in which she is seen changing her outfits one after the other inspired by the character Moira. While captioning the video, she even wrote it Moira style and the fans will take no time to decode it and adore it.

Mira's caption read as "Television’s Moira Rose. Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas? And of course, it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Mira is currently sharing recipes for Navratri 2021 with a dash of healthy ingredients in it. Moreover, she even has upped her Instagram game by showing her fashionable side and even flaunting the drama queen in her by posting funny Instagram reel remix videos.

Shahid even comments on Mira's posts often by trolling her or by admiring the beauty of his loving wife.