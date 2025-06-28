Versha Verma is a social worker who runs a non-profit organisation, Ek Koshi Aisi Bhi. She rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for her relentless support to families in transporting remains from hospitals to cremation grounds.

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, to celebrate the 'New Gen Women', was held on Friday, June 27. The event, held to honour and celebrate the women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields, had Versha Verma, a Lucknow-based social worker, in attendance. At the event, Versha Verma won the 'Humanitarian of the Year' award.

Who is Versha Verma?

Versha Verma is a social worker who runs a non-profit organisation, Ek Koshi Aisi Bhi. She rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for her relentless support to families in transporting remains from hospitals to cremation grounds. She risked her own life and assisted families to perform the last rites. She was regularly seen in a PPE kit outside the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, ready for countless trips to the crematorium. She offered dignified last rites to 5,600 unclaimed bodies and provided free ambulance services to numerous people who were unable to afford the charges.

What does Versha Verma do?

Versha started ‘Ek Koshish Aisi Bhi’ in Lucknow in 2015, which is registered with the Government of Uttar Pradesh under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. It caters and renders services extensively throughout Uttar Pradesh. As a social worker, she also organises blood donation camps and sponsors education for underprivileged children.

About DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, held on June 27, acknowledged the tireless efforts, strategic planning, and unwavering determination that empower women to excel and pave the way for future generations. The crème de la crème of women achievers were celebrated for their success in a grand event.