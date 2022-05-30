Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 09:14 AM IST

File Photo

Vat Savitri Vrat is considered to be an important festival by married women in India. On this auspicious festival, married women keep fast for three days to pray for a long and healthy life of their husbands. They draw images of a banyan tree, Savitri, Satyavan and Yama using sandal and rice on the floor or on a wall.

The festival is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi in the Hindu month of Jyeshtha every year.

Besides observing fasts on this day, married women keep fasts and get involved in performing various rituals of Vat Savitri Puja. They adorn new clothes, jewellery to offer prayers to Lord Yama, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Here’s the calendar for Vat Savitri Vrat Purnimanta

On May 29, the Amasvasya tithi begins at 2:54 pm and it will end at 4:59 pm on May 30.

Here’s the calendar for Vat Savitri Vrat Amanta

The Purnima tithi begins at 9:02 pm on June 13 and it will end at 5:21 pm on June 14.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family

"Dear husband, I have observed the Vat Savitri festival to pray for your long and healthy life. May you always remain in good health and the love between us deepen with every passing day."

"The festival of Vat Savitri symbolises love and marital bliss between husband and wife. May you have a blissful married life. Many wishes of Vat Savitri Puja."

"Vat Savitri Puja is not just a festival but the celebration of love, affection and the bond between a husband and wife."

"May this festival of Vat Savitri Puja fill your married life with immense love. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022”

“May your sindoor testify your prayers for your husband’s long and healthy life. May your mangal sutra remind you of the promises that bind you two together. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022

“May the Sindoor Testify Your Prayers for Your Husband's Log Life, the Mangal Sutra Reminds You of The Promises That Binds You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022.”

“We will stand by each other through thick and thin not just in this birth but for all seven births. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022.”



