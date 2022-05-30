Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Know significance, shubh muhurat and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

Vat Savitri Vrat (fast) is considered one of the most auspicious festivals in India. On this day, married women observe fast for the long life of their husbands and their well-being.

This year, Vat Savitri Vrat is being celebrated on May 30, 2022, Monday. According to the Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri Vrat coincides with Shani Jayanti (birth anniversary of Shani Dev) on the Amavasya Tithi of Jyestha month.

Significance

As per the Hindu beliefs, on this day Savitri got back her dead husband Satyavan back from Yamraj with her devotion and worship. That is why married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for the long life of their husbands.

Married women walk around a banyan tree and tie a thread of protection on it and pray for the long life of the husband.

Shubh Muhurat

According to drik panchang, the Amavasya Tithi will begin on May 29, 2022, at 02:54 pm and will end on May 30, 2022, at 04:59 pm.

Puja Vidhi

Married women worship the banyan tree by doing 16 full makeup.

Women worship Savitri-Satyavan and other presiding deities under the banyan tree.

Therefore, it is named Vat Savitri. As a result of this fast, the boon of a happy and prosperous married life is obtained.

The fast of such Vat Savitri is also observed for the happiness and prosperity of the entire family.

