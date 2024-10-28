In Gujarat, this festival is referred to as Vagh Baras, while in Maharashtra, it is known as Vasu Baras. Additionally, in Andhra Pradesh, the celebration is called Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav.

The Hindu festival of Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated a day prior to Dhanteras. It is primarily observed in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. In Gujarat, this festival is referred to as Vagh Baras, while in Maharashtra, it is known as Vasu Baras. Additionally, in Andhra Pradesh, the celebration is called Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav.

As per Drik Panchang, the festival of Govatsa Dwadashi in 2024 is celebrated on Monday, October 28. The auspicious time, or shubh tithi, will begin on October 28 at 7:50 AM and conclude on October 29 at 10:31 AM. Furthermore, the Pradoshkala Muhurat will take place from 5:47 PM to 8:21 PM.

Vasu Baras: Wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones on Govatsa Dwadash

Wishing you a blessed Vasu Baras! May this auspicious day bring health, prosperity, and endless happiness to you and your family.

Happy Vasu Baras! May the blessings of Lord krishna bring abundance, peace, and good fortune into your life today and always.

On this Vasu Baras, may you be blessed with prosperity, a bountiful harvest, and the loving protection of divine energies.

As we honour the holy cow on this holy Vasu Baras, may your life be filled with divine blessings and good fortune.

Wishing you a blessed and joyous Vasu Baras! May your home be filled with happiness, love, and prosperity on Govatsa Dwadash.

Devotees worship the mother cow, considered the most nurturing creature on this earth, on this day. Vasu Baras is intensively celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat. In North India, the festival is known as Govatsa Dwadashi. Although the names of these two festivals differ, their essence remains the same.

The day dedicated to sacred cows is auspicious as devotees vow to protect them apart from worshipping them. Traditionally, devotees offer food to the holy animal, adorn them and apply turmeric and tilak on their foreheads with kumkum.