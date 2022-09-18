Vastu tips for home decor: 5 vastu shastra ideas to create peace and harmony

File photo

Vastu aims to create harmony between people and nature. The secret to happiness and peace in life is to personalise your surroundings. It can be done with paintings, photos, showpieces, or really anything you think would give your living area a unique touch. However, not everything should be kept within your home. It's crucial to understand what you should and should not maintain in your home according to Vastu.

Vastu Tips For home decoration: Ideas that can create peace and harmony inside home