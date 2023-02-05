Search icon
Vande Bharat Express: Viral video stirs fiery debate over food quality, pricing on flagship train, watch here

Video of a Passenger showing 'Bad Quality' food On Vande Bharat Express goes viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Vande Bharat Express: Viral video stirs fiery debate over food quality, pricing on flagship train, watch here
Representational image

Nearly a month after the launch of the Vande Bharat Express, a passenger posted a video on social media of "poor quality" food being served on the train. According to a tweet, the clip was shot on the Vande Bharat train which was going from Vizag to Hyderabad.

In the clip, the passenger is seen squeezing oil from the food that he had consumed on the train. The caption of the post reads, "The price of food in the ambitious Vande Bharat train launched by the central government is very high, the quality is very poor."

The short video has been shared by many users on Twitter. The clip also prompted the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to react. The train officials wrote, "Sir, the concerned authority has been informed of corrective measures."

 

 

This has come to the fore after a picture of a pile of garbage on the floor of a coach of the Vande Bharat Express train went viral. A picture shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shows empty bottles, food cans and plastic bags strewn inside the train. A worker was also seen holding a broom to sweep the floor.

The picture generated a number of reactions on Twitter. People condemned the littering inside the express train and urged everyone to help keep the country clean.

Reacting to the photo, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also directed the concerned authorities to change the way cleaning is done on these trains. He insisted on adopting the cleaning process in the same way as it is done in flight. Vaishnav said in a tweet that the cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and has sought cooperation from the people in maintaining cleanliness in the trains.

