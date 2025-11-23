Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Who are wedding planners, designers? Inside pics of Rama Raju Mantena daughter's Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi festivities

Besides a high-profile guest list and spectacular performances, the Mantena wedding has caught major attention for meticulous planning and breathtaking designs. The wedding festivities, spread across iconic venues like The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and Jagmandir Island Palace, highlight a perfect

After the Ambanis, the royal wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, and Vamsi Gadiraju, which is set to take place from November 21 to 24, has become the talk of the town. The lavish Udaipur wedding is grabbing headlines for A-list attendees, including US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.. Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo), Justin Bieber flew in to perform during the festivities. International DJ Tiësto (DJ)and Black Coffee (DJ-producer) performed at the welcome gala, setting off the musical events. Cirque du Soleil performed as part of the extravagant entertainment. From Bollywood, the guest list includes Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, and Dia Mirza, among others.

Besides a high-profile guest list and spectacular performances, the Mantena wedding has caught major attention for meticulous planning and breathtaking designs. The wedding festivities, spread across iconic venues like The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and Jagmandir Island Palace, highlight a perfect blend of royal traditions and modern luxury. An intimate yet spectacular Haldi ceremony held at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur showcases iconic lily-dotted courtyards and waterfront terraces as the backdrop. An incredible setup, featuring massive life-size hot air balloons and an artistic carousel, has been done for the Mehendi ceremony. And, to top it all off, the grand stage has been set for JLo, Justin's performance, with Cirque du Soleil performing live, making the Mehendi ceremony truly unforgettable.



Who are creative minds behind Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena's wedding

The billionaire's wedding was planned by Wizcraft Wedding Event Managers, the company known for its large-scale productions. Wizcraft was founded by three enterprising men: Sabbas Joseph, Andre Timmins, and Viraf Sarkari. The company has handled numerous high-profile events in India and abroad. They have managed celebrity weddings like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's, Sanjay Hinduja and Anusuya Mahtani's, and Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's. Beyond weddings, Wizcraft has also organised iconic events such as Michael Jackson's 1996 India Tour, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, and the Commonwealth Games Ceremonies in 2010. They've also worked with global brands like Microsoft, Google, and BMW on corporate events, product launches, and brand activations. Additionally, Wizcraft was involved in managing the logistics and production for the "Namaste Trump" event featuring former US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

The haldi ceremony was specifically designed by Ambika Gupta, under her A-Cube Project, for the event at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. In an exclusive interview with Hello!, Gupta said, "One standout element from the haldi ceremony was an auto crafted entirely from rattan (cane), For the DJ booth, we recreated a rattan suitcase, and a Tarun Tahiliani–inspired, intricately hand-embroidered fabric panel; which was designed just for Netra and Vamsi and became their couple backdrop," she said.



The official Instagram page of Wizraft Weddings has been sharing a glimpse of Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena's wedding festivities. Take a look here:



Meanwhile, the extravagant wedding festivities for Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur, Rajasthan, began on November 21, 2025, and will conclude on November 24, 2025.