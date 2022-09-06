Search icon
Vamana Jayanti 2022: History, significance, mantra, vidhi, all details here

Vamana Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on September 7. Here are all details on methods of worshipping.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Vamana Jayanti 2022: History, significance, mantra, vidhi, all details here
Vamana Jayanti 2022 | Photo: Twitter

Vamana Jayanti also known as Vamana Dwadashi is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In this form, Lord Vishnu rewon the Earth's kingdom from King Bali and handed it over to the Devtas.

Lord Vamana was born on the Dwadashi day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month to sage Kashyap and Mata Aditi. This year the Vamana Jayanti will be celebrated on September 7. As per Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Vamana with dedication and devotion eliminates suffrage and brings salvation. 

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Mantra

  • Om Vamanaya Namah
  • Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya
  • Om Vishnuve Namah
  • Om Namo Narayanaya

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi 

  • Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes 
  • Clean the place of wroship and install picture of Vamana
  • Puja is done in Shravan Nakshatra 
  • Offer sweets, fruits, flowers, incense sticks, naivedya, oil lamps, etc. to Lord Vamana
  • After the Puja, chant the hymns of Lord Vishnu
  • Reading the fasting story of Lord Vamana on this day is considered auspicious 
  • Distribute the Prasad among devotees
  • Break the fast Puja in the evening.

