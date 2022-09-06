Vamana Jayanti 2022: History, significance, mantra, vidhi, all details here

Vamana Jayanti 2022 | Photo: Twitter

Vamana Jayanti also known as Vamana Dwadashi is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In this form, Lord Vishnu rewon the Earth's kingdom from King Bali and handed it over to the Devtas.

Lord Vamana was born on the Dwadashi day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month to sage Kashyap and Mata Aditi. This year the Vamana Jayanti will be celebrated on September 7. As per Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Vamana with dedication and devotion eliminates suffrage and brings salvation.

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Mantra

Om Vamanaya Namah

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Om Vishnuve Namah

Om Namo Narayanaya

Vamana Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, take a bath and wear clean clothes

Clean the place of wroship and install picture of Vamana

Puja is done in Shravan Nakshatra

Offer sweets, fruits, flowers, incense sticks, naivedya, oil lamps, etc. to Lord Vamana

After the Puja, chant the hymns of Lord Vishnu

Reading the fasting story of Lord Vamana on this day is considered auspicious

Distribute the Prasad among devotees

Break the fast Puja in the evening.

Read: Ramdev Jayanti 2022: History, significance, celebrations of birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev