Vamana Jayanti 2022: History, significance, mantra, vidhi, all details here

Vamana Jayanti also known as Vamana Dwadashi is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In this form, Lord Vishnu rewon the Earth's kingdom from King Bali and handed it over to the Devtas.
Lord Vamana was born on the Dwadashi day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month to sage Kashyap and Mata Aditi. This year the Vamana Jayanti will be celebrated on September 7. As per Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Vamana with dedication and devotion eliminates suffrage and brings salvation.
Vamana Jayanti 2022: Mantra
Vamana Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi
