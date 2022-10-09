Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share

Happy Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of the sage Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, known as Pargat Diwas. The great sage is considered the first poet of Sanskrit literature, who has written the epic Ramayana.

On this special day, you can share wishes and WhatsApp messages with your friends and family.

Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp wishes

1. Guru is the one who imparts knowledge to all; he is the greatest and teaches us the right. On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, bow down to your guru and seek his blessings.

2. Maharishi Valmiki wrote Ramayana, a tribute to humanity. On the auspicious occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, here’s sending greetings to the whole world.

3. The knowledge given by the guru helps you to cross all hurdles of life. A guru teaches us to lead a happy life by giving imparting us the wisdom of truth. I feel blessed to have a guru like you! Happy Valmiki Jayanti.

4. May you get knowledge from Maharishi Valmiki, wealth from Goddess Lakshmi, power from ‘Adi Shakti’ Goddess Durga, and happiness, peace and progress come from Lord Ram.

5. Maharishi Valimi’s life teaches us that a person is not born good or bad, rather it is his/her deeds that determine greatness.

Happy Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Messages

1. You can earn a lot of money and gather a lot of knowledge in life but if you have not earned or given love, then your life is of no good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!



2. You can earn a lot of money and gather a lot of knowledge in life but if you have not earned or given love, then your life is of no good. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!

3. Lord Valmiki’s life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it’s our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!

4. Lord Valmiki’s life teaches us that we are not born good or evil, it’s our deeds that determine our greatness. Happy Valmiki Jayanti

5. Life is all about Karma and without Dharma, there is no importance of Karma….Always follow your Dharma when you perform your Karma for a blessed life…. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to you.