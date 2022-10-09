Valmiki Jayanti 2022: All you need to know about birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the creator of Ramayana

File photo

Valmiki Jayanti 2022 significance: All you need to know about birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the creator of Ramayana

To mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, this year Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on October 9.

A sage and a Sanskrit poet, one of his many remarkable achievements was penning down the epic Ramayana. On his birthday, it is important to know the sage's history and his growing influence in Indian culture.

Maharishi Valmiki is also called the Adi Kavi or the first poet in the Sanskrit language. He is also responsible for writing the first-ever Sanskrit shlokas. It is said that Maharishi Valmiki did intense penance for years to attain the stature of a great saint. Lord Valmiki's life teaches us that no one is born as good or evil. It's our deeds that determine our greatness.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima of the Ashwin month. This day is also commemorated as Pragat Diwas. On this auspicious day many worship the poet by reciting verses of Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country.

One of the most famous temples dedicated to sage Maharishi Valmiki, is in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. People are of the belief that this temple is 1,300 years old and it is the place where Valmiki rested after writing the great epic Ramayana.

The saying goes that when Lord Ram banished Devi Sita after people questioned her 'purity', Valmiki rescued her and provided her shelter in this temple.