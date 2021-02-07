Valentine's Week 2021: This is the reason why we celebrate Rose Day on February 7

Valentine's Week is here! As lovebirds and couples set forth to celebrate their romance and love, the festivities have begun with the Rose Day. The first day of Valentine's Week is all about beautiful roses. Celebrated on February 7 every year, Rose Day heralds the week ahead filled with gifts and romance.

Among all the flowers, roses have traditionally been associated with love. It is prevalent in pop culture to showcase the love for a partner or lover through roses, be it in films, books, and public consciousness. The beautiful flower is an embodiment of love and beauty. It is therefore apt that the week of romance begins with the Rose Day.

It is said that the Victorians used to participate in this particular act of exchanging and gifting roses as a token of love to show their feelings for each other. Roses became an instrument to define all that love and passion would entail. Some say that this culture goes way back in history. Famous historical couple Antony and Cleopatra, immortalised in a Shakespearean play, were said to be found in a room filled with roses. For the Romans, roses portrayed purity and love.

The significance of Rose Day lies in the fact that it evokes a simple kind of happiness. Gifting roses is a relatively inexpensive way to delight your partners and shower them with happiness. Roses can convey various feelings like affection, innocence, and warmth.

Rose Day is celebrated so that lovers can take the first step towards sharing their feelings of love and affection. Different colours of roses convey different moods and emotions. Pink roses are said to convey a sense of gratitude and admiration, while red roses are meant for true love and convey the deepest form of love. White roses portray innocence and peach roses convey the first burst of love and beauty.

Also read This law firm is offering free divorce in Valentine’s day contest

It is an apt time to choose the suitable rose to gift to someone you love and celebrate the week of romance.