Part of Valentine’s Week, Teddy Day is celebrated each year and in 2026 it falls on February 10. The seven-day Valentine’s week is a celebration of love through various forms, each representing different expressions of love. Wish your loved ones on Teddy Day with these messages.

Valentine’s Week: Happy Teddy Day 2026 wishes, messages and cute gift ideas for loved ones

Part of Valentine’s Week, Teddy Day is celebrated each year and in 2026 it falls on February 10. The seven-day Valentine’s week is a celebration of love through various forms, each representing different expressions of love. As Teddy Day falls on the fourth day of the week, couples or romantic partners celebrate this day by gifting teddy bears to each other and wishing them with love filled, cute and heartwarming messages.

Teddy bears, like roses, chocolates, and others, are an expression of love and togetherness. Gifting them to your loved one suggests warm feelings for them and helps them bring closer to you.

Valentine's Week starts on February 7, where each day represents a way to express love. It starts with Rose Day on February 7, Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, Kiss Day on February 13, and Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Here are some messages, wishes and gift ideas to share with your loved ones:

Happy Teddy Day! Sending you a bear hug to make your day warmer and brighter.

Happy Teddy Day! May this cuddly bear bring you as much joy as you bring to my life.

A teddy for you, because hugs from me aren’t enough.

Sending you a soft, warm teddy to brighten your day and heart.

This Teddy Day, I’m sending you hugs wrapped in fluff and lots of love.

A teddy bear hug for you, even when I’m far away.

Teddy Day 2026: Gift Ideas

Personalised Teddy Bear

Gift them a customised teddy bear with names, special dates or a sweet message, giving it an original idea.

Heart-Themed Teddy Bears

A gift item like adorable teddies clutching hearts, roses or love notes add a soft and heartwarming romantic tone to the moment.

Teddy bear photo frame

A large or medium sized teddy bear with a photo frame at the centre or many small teddy bears shaping the sides of the photo frame would make for a cute and loving gift item.

Teddy and Jewellery Gift Set

Pairing a plush teddy with jewellery blends warmth and charm with lasting elegance, creating a thoughtful gift that’s both sentimental and timeless.