Valentine’s Week: Happy Hug Day 2026: Cuddle cultures across the world and concept of love in different countries

Happy Hug Day 2026: Valentine’s week holds special significance in the world of romance. A week of love, romance, heartwarming gestures and messages, each day in the week is a different expression of one feeling: Love. Explore cuddle cultures across the world.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 12, 2026, 08:05 AM IST

Happy Hug Day 2026: Valentine’s week holds special significance in the world of romance. A week of love, romance, heartwarming gestures and messages, each day in the week is a different expression of one feeling: Love. On February 12, the sixth day of the love week, is celebrated as Hug Day. This day tells the importance of hugging as an expression of love and warmth. On this day, let us know about the culture of hugs and cuddles in different countries: 

Cuddles are said to be powerful in a relationship both emotionally and biologically. They can: 

: Strengthen emotional bond 

: Reduce stress and anxiety 

: Improve communication 

: Boost Physical Intimacy 

Cuddle culture in different countries

US 

Americans cuddle both casually and in a deeply intimate manner and do not hesitate to show their love in public. Two partners would cuddle on the couch as they watch a movie, or read a book. One partner would wrap their arms around the other to spoon them.  

Scandinavian countries 

In Sweden, couples and even best friends get cosy. The people believe in the concept of ‘mys’ (cosiness) that inculcates a sense of warmth and comfort while respecting each other’s personal space. In Denmark too, the happiest country in the world, people value ‘hygge’ which is an important part of their culture and a feeling that signifies warmth, comfort and good mental health. Finland has a concept of ‘sisu’ that means inner strength from close bonds with partners.   

France and Italy 

Cuddling in both France and Italy is taken passionately by not only romantic partners but friends and families. Cuddling denotes a way of expressing affection and warmth. In Paris, parks are full of visuals of couples holding hands or resting heads on the shoulders of their partners. In Italy, cuddling is seen as a warm, vibrant and expressive part of any affectionate relationship.  

Latin America 

Cuddling in South America is a sign of strong familial ties. This gesture is meant to be highly warm and expressive, and a common phenomenon amongst Brazilians in any relationship. But in Argentina, cuddling is considered an intimate and private affair to be done only between couples and close family members. In Chile and Columbia, cuddling is not performed in public but indoors amongst partners and immediate family members. 

Arab countries 

Cuddling in Arab countries is a warmth and emotional expression of building relationships but differs in urban and rural areas. In the latter, there is restricted physical affection while in the former, physical closeness amongst parents, siblings and cousins or in a romantic relationship is common and more prevalent. The most modern urban cities respect modesty and affection, and that is why there will be rare PDA outdoors. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
