Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day to propose day, all you need to know about 7 days of love

Discover our guide below for a cheat sheet on each day, ensuring you're well-prepared with the most delightful surprises for your partner.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:47 PM IST

Edited by

In the journey of love, every day of Valentine's Week carries special meaning for couples. From romantic dates to cooking beloved dishes and sharing mutual hobbies, each day offers a unique opportunity for expression. While February 14 is universally recognized as the day of love, understanding how to celebrate the entire Valentine's Week is equally important. Discover our guide below for a cheat sheet on each day, ensuring you're well-prepared with the most delightful surprises for your partner.

Rose Day (February 7):

The week begins with Rose Day, symbolizing the start of the romantic journey. Traditionally, lovers exchange roses as a gesture of love and admiration. Each color holds a distinct meaning, making it a thoughtful way to express emotions.

Propose Day (February 8):

On Propose Day, love takes a bold step forward. It's the perfect occasion to express your feelings and make your feelings known to that special someone. Whether it's a grand gesture or a simple proposal, the essence lies in the sincerity of the emotions.

Chocolate Day (February 9):

They say that chocolate is the sweetest expression of love, and Chocolate Day is dedicated to this delectable delight. Couples exchange chocolates as a symbol of their sweet affection, adding a touch of sweetness to their relationship.

Teddy Day (February 10):

Teddy bears are more than just soft toys; they become cherished companions. Teddy Day allows couples to gift cute and cuddly teddies, representing the warmth and comfort of their love.

Promise Day (February 11):

The foundation of a strong relationship is built on promises. On this day, couples make sincere commitments to each other, reinforcing their love and dedication for a lasting bond.

Hug Day (February 12):

A warm embrace speaks volumes, and Hug Day encourages couples to express their love through the simplicity of a hug. It symbolizes comfort, reassurance, and an unspoken connection.

Kiss Day (February 13):

As Valentine's Week approaches its climax, Kiss Day provides the perfect opportunity for couples to share intimate moments. A kiss can convey emotions that words sometimes fail to express.

Finally, the most awaited day, Valentine's Day (February 14):

This day is dedicated to celebrating love in all its glory. Couples exchange gifts, enjoy romantic dinners, and cherish each other's company, creating lasting memories.

