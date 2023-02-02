Valentine's week 2023: 5 romantic places to spend a lovely weekend with your beloved

Representational image

Valentine's Day is a very popular day among the youth. This day is called the day of love. People celebrate Valentine's Day with the person they love. Express your love to them. From husband-wife to boyfriend-girlfriend, Valentine's Day is a special occasion. Some give gifts to their partner and some go for a romantic dinner date or movie. Overall, people adopt many ways to spend a good time with their partner. If you are also in a relationship with someone, then this Valentine's Day, you can go on a trip to spend a memorable time with them. Plan a trip to a romantic destination.

However, if your budget is low, you can still go for a trip. Couples will be able to celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way at beautiful and romantic places in India for just five thousand rupees. Here are some affordable and beautiful romantic places in the country, which are popular among couples.

Kasaul, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is famous for its beautiful views and cheap hill stations. Everyone likes the naturalness here. Although there are many hill stations in Himachal Pradesh, where you can roam on a low budget. If couples are planning a trip on the occasion of Valentine's Day, then head towards Kasauli in Himachal. Delhi to Kasauli distance is 517 km. Is. You can reach Kasaul by travelling for a few hours by rail or road. The fare for this also ranges from 500 to 1000 rupees. If you book a hotel room in advance, you will get a good hotel room for Rs 500 to 700. You can visit Kasaul and come back for just Rs 5000.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Couples can go to Dharamshala on Valentine's Day for Rs.5000. Due to low budget and calm atmosphere, couples will get more comfort in Dharamshala than Shimla-Manali. The distance from Delhi to Dharamshala is 475 km. By bus or train, you can reach Dharamshala by spending only 500 rupees. Here you will find good hotels for 1000 rupees. Dharamshala is a better option to spend quality time with your partner.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Rajasthan also attracts a lot of couples to visit. Valentine's Day is celebrated in the mild winter season. In such a situation, if you want to avoid going to a very cold place with your partner, then you can go for a trip to Jaipur, the Pink City of Rajasthan. Jaipur weather is better to visit in February. Here many historical forts, the royal atmosphere can be seen in less money. The distance from Delhi to Jaipur is 300 km. You can reach here by bus or train by spending 250 to 1000 rupees fare. You can book a room in a hotel or homestay for Rs.500-1000.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

You can also plan to visit the hill stations of Uttarakhand in the month of February. If the couple is going to celebrate Valentine's Day, then they can go to Lansdowne in Uttarakhand. Lansdowne is at a distance of about 250 km from Delhi. You may have to spend 500 to 1000 rupees to reach here by bus or train. For 500 to 800 rupees you will get a room for one night. In Lansdowne, you can enjoy hot coffee while looking at the beautiful plains with your partner.