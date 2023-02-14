After Valentine's Day, 'celebrate' Slap Day: Know history, significance, WhatsApp messages, quotes

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
The day of love came to an end with some spending quality time with their partners, some in search of a partner and some denying the importance of the day. Now that Valentine's Week is over, commences the 'Anti-Valentines Week'.
The first day of Anti-Valentines Week is celebrated as 'slap day' on February 15. Apart from Slap Day, people also celebrate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day.
What is Slap Day?
Slap Day is a day to vent out the anger on one's ex who wronged them while in the relationship. The emergence of the slap day is unknown. Basically, it's a day to express anger, although, the importance or usefulness of this is highly doubtful.
Slap Day: Funny Wishes, Messages, Memes and Quotes:
- Yesterday, someone asked me how to handle unwanted proposals during Valentine's Week. I suggested a slap is the best choice. Happy Slap Day.
- I am breaking all the ties with you because you gave me all the good reasons to do so. Best wishes on Slap Day, and I wish you also feel my pain someday.
- It is not my loss because I loved a man who cheated on me, but it is your loss because you are losing someone who loved you unconditionally.
- I hate two-faced people. It's hard to decide which face to slap first.
- Karma takes too long. I'd rather slap you now.
- Sometimes I wish I was an octopus so I could slap eight people at once. Happy Slap Day!
- I love your smile, your face and your eyes. Damn, I'm too good at telling lies! Happy Slap Day!
- If you slap someone in the face today, just say, 'I didn't slap you, I high-fived your face'. Happy Slap Day!