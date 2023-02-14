After Valentine's Day, 'celebrate' Slap Day: Know history, significance, WhatsApp messages, quotes

What is Slap Day | Photo: Pixabay

The day of love came to an end with some spending quality time with their partners, some in search of a partner and some denying the importance of the day. Now that Valentine's Week is over, commences the 'Anti-Valentines Week'.

The first day of Anti-Valentines Week is celebrated as 'slap day' on February 15. Apart from Slap Day, people also celebrate Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day.

What is Slap Day?

Slap Day is a day to vent out the anger on one's ex who wronged them while in the relationship. The emergence of the slap day is unknown. Basically, it's a day to express anger, although, the importance or usefulness of this is highly doubtful.

Read: ‘Valentine's Day ke avsar par pooja hai ghar me’: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Slap Day: Funny Wishes, Messages, Memes and Quotes: